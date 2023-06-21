The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.478 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .300 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .330 AVG .270 .411 OBP .301 .538 SLG .393 15 XBH 9 2 HR 1 16 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 31/3 7 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings