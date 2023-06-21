In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Wednesday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 76) meets Cameron Norrie (No. 13).

Norrie is the favorite (-225) in this match, compared to the underdog Thompson, who is +170.

Jordan Thompson vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Cameron Norrie +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +700 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Jordan Thompson vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

By beating No. 94-ranked Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday, Thompson advanced to the Round of 16.

Norrie came out on top 6-4, 7-6 versus Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Thompson has played 35 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.8 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Thompson has played nine matches on grass over the past year, and 24.7 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Norrie is averaging 25.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 68 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.6% of those games.

In nine matches on grass in the past 12 months, Norrie has averaged 30.9 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 56.5% of those games.

Thompson and Norrie have played once dating back to 2015, in the The Astana Open Round of 32. Thompson claimed victory in that bout 5-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Thompson has clinched two sets versus Norrie (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Norrie's one.

Thompson has captured 18 games (54.5% win rate) versus Norrie, who has claimed 15 games.

Norrie and Thompson have squared off one time, and they have averaged 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

