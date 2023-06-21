On Wednesday, Bernarda Pera (No. 27 in the world) faces Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 57) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

With -175 odds, Pera is favored over Fruhvirtova (+135) in this matchup.

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Bernarda Pera Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Bernarda Pera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernarda Pera has a 63.6% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Bernarda Pera +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Bernarda Pera Trends and Insights

Fruhvirtova is coming off a 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 73-ranked Elina Svitolina in Monday's Round of 32.

Pera was victorious 6-4, 7-6 against Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fruhvirtova has played 21.8 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

In her one match on grass over the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 31.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Pera has played 53 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Pera is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Pera have matched up in the last five years.

