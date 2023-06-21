On Wednesday, Ben Shelton (No. 35 in the world) meets Lorenzo Musetti (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships.

Musetti has -190 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Shelton (+145).

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 65.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Ben Shelton -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

By beating No. 167-ranked Jan Choinski 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, Musetti advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shelton beat No. 47-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Musetti has played 23.8 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Musetti has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

Shelton has played 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 29.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.

Musetti and Shelton have not matched up against each other since 2015.

