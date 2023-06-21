Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | cinch Championships
On Wednesday, Ben Shelton (No. 35 in the world) meets Lorenzo Musetti (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships.
Musetti has -190 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Shelton (+145).
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton Match Information
- Tournament: The cinch Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 21
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Musetti
|Ben Shelton
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 167-ranked Jan Choinski 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, Musetti advanced to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shelton beat No. 47-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, winning 7-6, 7-6.
- Musetti has played 23.8 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Musetti has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Shelton has played 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 29.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.
- Musetti and Shelton have not matched up against each other since 2015.
