In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu against No. 20 Magda Linette.

With -210 odds, Linette is favored over Zhu (+160) for this matchup.

Magda Linette vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Magda Linette vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 67.7% chance to win.

Magda Linette Lin Zhu -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Magda Linette vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 42-ranked Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday, Linette reached the Round of 16.

Zhu is coming off a 7-5, 7-5 victory over No. 77-ranked Katie Boulter in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Linette has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match.

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Linette has played an average of 23.3 games.

Zhu has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

Zhu is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Linette and Zhu have not matched up on the court.

