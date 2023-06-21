In the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Wednesday, Nicolas Jarry (ranked No. 28) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5).

In the Round of 16, Tsitsipas is the favorite against Jarry, with -300 odds compared to the underdog's +225.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Nicolas Jarry vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 75.0% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Stefanos Tsitsipas +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +550 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Nicolas Jarry vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 79-ranked Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-5 on Monday, Jarry reached the Round of 16.

Tsitsipas reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday.

Jarry has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tsitsipas is averaging 25.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.7% of those games.

On grass courts, Tsitsipas has played eight matches and averaged 31.9 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

In the lone match between Jarry and Tsitsipas dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 16, Tsitsipas was victorious 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas has won two sets against Jarry (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Jarry's zero.

Tsitsipas has taken 12 games (63.2% win rate) against Jarry, who has claimed seven games.

In one match between Jarry and Tsitsipas, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

