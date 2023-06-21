Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 41 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven home a run in 33 games this season (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 31 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.270
|AVG
|.198
|.341
|OBP
|.256
|.487
|SLG
|.479
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.