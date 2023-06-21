Wednesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (36-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 21.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (4-1) versus the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock (4-2).

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 17 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (382 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule