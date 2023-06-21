Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .269 with nine doubles and six walks.
- In 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
- In nine games this year (23.7%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.250
|.298
|OBP
|.321
|.393
|SLG
|.313
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|14/1
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 76 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks second, 1.263 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.