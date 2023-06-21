In a match slated for Wednesday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in rankings) will take on Ryan Peniston (No. 265) in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships.

In this Round of 16 match versus Peniston (+240), Rune is favored to win with -350 odds.

Ryan Peniston vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Ryan Peniston vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ryan Peniston Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Ryan Peniston vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Peniston eliminated No. 37-ranked Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-2.

Rune will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 42-ranked Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In his 15 matches over the past year across all court types, Peniston has played an average of 23.4 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Peniston has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 77 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rune is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.7% of those games.

In two matches on grass in the past 12 months, Rune has averaged 30.5 games per match (30.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 41.0% of those games.

In the only match between Peniston and Rune dating back to 2015, in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32, Peniston won 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Peniston and Rune have matched up in three sets against each other, with Peniston capturing two of them.

Peniston and Rune have matched up for 30 total games, and Peniston has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

In one match between Peniston and Rune, they have played 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

