Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .237 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 53.5% of his 43 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (34.9%), including one multi-run game.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.219
|AVG
|.254
|.296
|OBP
|.311
|.469
|SLG
|.343
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|11/7
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (4-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
