Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (40-33) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Yankees
|Mariners vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have won in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (325 total runs).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 15-5
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kaleb Ort
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Brayan Bello
|June 20
|Mariners
|W 3-1
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.