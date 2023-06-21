Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (40-33) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have won in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (325 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule