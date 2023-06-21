J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to out-hit Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 107 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 214 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

New York has scored 325 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

New York averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has the third-best ERA (3.70) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.225 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito has been named the starter for the Yankees and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old right-hander.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Kaleb Ort 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Clarke Schmidt Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.