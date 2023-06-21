Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on June 21, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 68 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.330/.436 so far this year.
- Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 69 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a .270/.345/.441 slash line so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (4-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Castillo has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jhony Brito's player props with BetMGM.
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .275/.345/.418 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has recorded 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a .240/.299/.422 slash line so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.