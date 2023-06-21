Player prop betting options for Ty France, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Torres Stats

Torres has 68 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.330/.436 so far this year.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 69 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .270/.345/.441 slash line so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (4-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Castillo has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2 vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .275/.345/.418 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .240/.299/.422 slash line so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

