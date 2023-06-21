Yankees vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners (35-36) visit the New York Yankees (40-33) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (4-5) against the Yankees and Jhony Brito.
Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito
- Brito will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- Castillo (4-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.73 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .201.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
