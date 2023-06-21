The Seattle Mariners (35-36) visit the New York Yankees (40-33) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (4-5) against the Yankees and Jhony Brito.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

  • Brito will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

  • Castillo (4-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
  • The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.73 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .201.
  • In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
  • Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

