In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Thursday, Adrian Mannarino (ranked No. 46) meets Taylor Fritz (No. 8).

Fritz is favored (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog Mannarino, who is +260.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Taylor Fritz +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +450 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Mannarino is looking to maintain momentum after a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 143-ranked Liam Broady in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Fritz advanced past Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Mannarino has played 55 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his six matches on grass over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 31.5 games (28.0 in best-of-three matches).

Fritz has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 72 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 55.7% of the games.

Fritz is averaging 28.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 11 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Fritz has defeated Mannarino two times in two meetings. Fritz secured the win in their most recent match 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com on February 17, 2023.

Fritz and Mannarino have competed in four sets against each other, with Fritz winning four of them.

Fritz has bettered Mannarino in 25 of 41 total games between them, good for a 61.0% winning percentage.

Mannarino and Fritz have squared off two times, averaging 20.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

