Diego Schwartzman (No. 107) will take on Alex de Minaur (No. 18) in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Thursday, June 22.

In this Round of 16 match versus Schwartzman (+400), de Minaur is the favorite with -650 odds.

Alex de Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Alex de Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has an 86.7% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Diego Schwartzman -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 61.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.3

Alex de Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, de Minaur defeated No. 38-ranked Andy Murray, 6-3, 6-1.

Schwartzman took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

de Minaur has played 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, de Minaur has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 32.6 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.3% of games.

Schwartzman is averaging 23.5 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 46.5% of those games.

Schwartzman is averaging 28.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, de Minaur and Schwartzman have not competed against each other.

