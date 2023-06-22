Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
  • Verdugo has gotten a hit in 52 of 70 games this year (74.3%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (38.6%).
  • In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Verdugo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 40 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 33
.351 AVG .248
.420 OBP .322
.570 SLG .353
23 XBH 10
4 HR 1
17 RBI 14
20/15 K/BB 18/13
2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Ryan (7-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
