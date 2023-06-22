Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
On Thursday, Alexander Bublik (No. 48 in the world) takes on Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 21) in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open.
Struff carries -140 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals over Bublik (+110).
Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Alexander Bublik
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-140
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|58.3%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|48.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.9
Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Bublik defeated No. 14-ranked Borna Coric, 6-3, 6-1.
- Struff advanced past Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In his 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 25.0 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Bublik has played 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 24.3 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Struff has averaged 25.4 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.6% of the games.
- On grass courts, Struff has played six matches and averaged 30.5 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.
- When matching up against Bublik, Struff sports a 2-0 record. They last met in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023, on March 18, 2023, which was a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win for Struff.
- Struff and Bublik have faced off in five sets against each other, with Struff winning four of them.
- Struff has taken down Bublik in 27 of 48 total games between them, good for a 56.2% win rate.
- Struff and Bublik have faced off two times, and they have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.
