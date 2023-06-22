On Thursday, Alexander Bublik (No. 48 in the world) takes on Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 21) in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Struff carries -140 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals over Bublik (+110).

Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 58.3% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Jan-Lennard Struff +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Bublik defeated No. 14-ranked Borna Coric, 6-3, 6-1.

Struff advanced past Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

In his 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Bublik has played an average of 25.0 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has played 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 24.3 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

Struff has averaged 25.4 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.6% of the games.

On grass courts, Struff has played six matches and averaged 30.5 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

When matching up against Bublik, Struff sports a 2-0 record. They last met in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023, on March 18, 2023, which was a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win for Struff.

Struff and Bublik have faced off in five sets against each other, with Struff winning four of them.

Struff has taken down Bublik in 27 of 48 total games between them, good for a 56.2% win rate.

Struff and Bublik have faced off two times, and they have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

