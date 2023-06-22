Yannick Hanfmann (No. 53) will meet Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Thursday, June 22.

In the Round of 16, Rublev is favored over Hanfmann, with -450 odds compared to the underdog's +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andrey Rublev vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Yannick Hanfmann -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

Rublev is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 win over No. 59-ranked Yibing Wu in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Hanfmann will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 347-ranked Louis Wessels in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Rublev has played 72 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann is averaging 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.

On grass courts, Hanfmann has played one match and averaged 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Rublev and Hanfmann each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on May 16, 2023, with Hanfmann coming out on a top 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Rublev and Hanfmann have played six total sets, with Rublev claiming four of them and Hanfmann two.

Rublev and Hanfmann have competed in 60 total games, and Rublev has won more often, claiming 33 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Rublev and Hanfmann have averaged 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.