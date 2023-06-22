No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 13 Veronika Kudermetova in the Bett1open Round of 16 on Thursday, June 22.

In the Round of 16, Sabalenka is the favorite against Kudermetova, with -300 odds against the underdog's +220.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 75.0% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Veronika Kudermetova -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

Sabalenka is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Vera Zvonareva in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Kudermetova advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 25-ranked Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Sabalenka has played 21.4 games per match in her 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her one match on grass over the past year, Sabalenka has played an average of 17.0 games.

Kudermetova has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.5% of the games.

Kudermetova is averaging 19.0 games per match and 10.6 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matches, Sabalenka has two wins, while Kudermetova has one. In their most recent meeting on June 14, 2022, Kudermetova was victorious 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Sabalenka has taken five against Kudermetova (71.4%), while Kudermetova has claimed two.

Sabalenka and Kudermetova have faced off in 69 total games, with Sabalenka taking 40 and Kudermetova claiming 29.

Sabalenka and Kudermetova have matched up three times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.