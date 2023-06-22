Tereza Martincova (No. 122) will face Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday, June 22.

With -450 odds, Krejcikova is favored over Martincova (+320) for this matchup.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 81.8% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Tereza Martincova -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights

Krejcikova defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Martincova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 80-ranked Viktoriya Tomova in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

In her 55 matches over the past year across all court types, Krejcikova has played an average of 20.4 games.

Krejcikova has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.

Martincova has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 48.8% of those games.

In five matches on grass courts in the past year, Martincova has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.9 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.

Krejcikova and Martincova have played two times dating back to 2015, and Krejcikova has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-2, 6-0 victory in their last meeting on July 18, 2021 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

Krejcikova and Martincova have played four total sets, with Krejcikova winning four of them and Martincova zero.

Krejcikova has won 25 games (75.8% win rate) against Martincova, who has claimed eight games.

In two matches between Krejcikova and Martincova, they have played 16.5 games and two sets per match on average.

