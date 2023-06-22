Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
Tereza Martincova (No. 122) will face Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday, June 22.
With -450 odds, Krejcikova is favored over Martincova (+320) for this matchup.
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Tereza Martincova
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|60.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.9
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights
- Krejcikova defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Martincova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 80-ranked Viktoriya Tomova in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In her 55 matches over the past year across all court types, Krejcikova has played an average of 20.4 games.
- Krejcikova has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.
- Martincova has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 48.8% of those games.
- In five matches on grass courts in the past year, Martincova has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.9 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.
- Krejcikova and Martincova have played two times dating back to 2015, and Krejcikova has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-2, 6-0 victory in their last meeting on July 18, 2021 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- Krejcikova and Martincova have played four total sets, with Krejcikova winning four of them and Martincova zero.
- Krejcikova has won 25 games (75.8% win rate) against Martincova, who has claimed eight games.
- In two matches between Krejcikova and Martincova, they have played 16.5 games and two sets per match on average.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
