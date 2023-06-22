Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Mariners.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .317 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 12 games so far this season.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.348
|AVG
|.278
|.348
|OBP
|.316
|.913
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Woo (0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.30, with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
