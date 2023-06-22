In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Thursday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 2) meets Jiri Lehecka (No. 36).

In this Round of 16 match, Alcaraz is favored (-500) against Lehecka (+340) .

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

  • Tournament: The cinch Championships
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, June 22
  • Venue: The Queen's Club
  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 83.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Jiri Lehecka
-500 Odds to Win Match +340
+200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800
83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7%
33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4%
61.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.4

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Alcaraz eliminated No. 83-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Lehecka defeated No. 33-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, winning 7-6, 6-3.
  • In his 71 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.9 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).
  • Alcaraz has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 37.5 games per match.
  • Lehecka has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.
  • Lehecka is averaging 36.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set through three matches on grass in the past 12 months.
  • Alcaraz and Lehecka have not played each other since 2015.

