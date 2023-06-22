In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Thursday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 2) meets Jiri Lehecka (No. 36).

In this Round of 16 match, Alcaraz is favored (-500) against Lehecka (+340) .

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 83.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Jiri Lehecka -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 61.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.4

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Alcaraz eliminated No. 83-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Lehecka defeated No. 33-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, winning 7-6, 6-3.

In his 71 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.9 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

Alcaraz has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 37.5 games per match.

Lehecka has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.

Lehecka is averaging 36.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set through three matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Alcaraz and Lehecka have not played each other since 2015.

