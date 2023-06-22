Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
No. 64-ranked Catherine McNally will face No. 21 Anastasia Potapova in the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 16 on Thursday, June 22.
With -135 odds, Potapova is favored over McNally (+105) in this matchup.
Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Catherine McNally
|Anastasia Potapova
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|49.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.5
Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 47-ranked Lauren Davis 6-1, 7-5 on Monday, McNally advanced to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Potapova clinched a victory against No. 34-ranked Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.
- McNally has played 32 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.
- On grass, McNally has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.7 games per match while winning 61.3% of games.
- Potapova is averaging 22.9 games per match through her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.8% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, McNally and Potapova have not played against each other.
