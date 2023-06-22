No. 64-ranked Catherine McNally will face No. 21 Anastasia Potapova in the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 16 on Thursday, June 22.

With -135 odds, Potapova is favored over McNally (+105) in this matchup.

Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Catherine McNally Anastasia Potapova +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +650 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Catherine McNally vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 47-ranked Lauren Davis 6-1, 7-5 on Monday, McNally advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Potapova clinched a victory against No. 34-ranked Marta Kostyuk, winning 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

McNally has played 32 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.

On grass, McNally has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.7 games per match while winning 61.3% of games.

Potapova is averaging 22.9 games per match through her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, McNally and Potapova have not played against each other.

