On Thursday, Cori Gauff (No. 7 in the world) meets Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.

In this Round of 16 match, Gauff is favored (-160) against Alexandrova (+125) .

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 61.5% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Cori Gauff +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +800 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Alexandrova advanced past No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-4, 6-3.

Gauff took home the win 6-3, 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Alexandrova has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.

Alexandrova has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.

Gauff is averaging 20.3 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.7% of those games.

On grass courts, Gauff has played three matches and averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In the only match between Alexandrova and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 64, Gauff came out on top 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

Gauff has taken two sets against Alexandrova (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Alexandrova's one.

Alexandrova has taken 18 games (52.9% win rate) against Gauff, who has secured 16 games.

In their one match against each other, Alexandrova and Gauff are averaging 34.0 games and 3.0 sets.

