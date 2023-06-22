Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
On Thursday, Cori Gauff (No. 7 in the world) meets Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.
In this Round of 16 match, Gauff is favored (-160) against Alexandrova (+125) .
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Cori Gauff
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|48.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.5
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Alexandrova advanced past No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-4, 6-3.
- Gauff took home the win 6-3, 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Alexandrova has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.
- Alexandrova has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match.
- Gauff is averaging 20.3 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.7% of those games.
- On grass courts, Gauff has played three matches and averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- In the only match between Alexandrova and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 64, Gauff came out on top 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.
- Gauff has taken two sets against Alexandrova (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Alexandrova's one.
- Alexandrova has taken 18 games (52.9% win rate) against Gauff, who has secured 16 games.
- In their one match against each other, Alexandrova and Gauff are averaging 34.0 games and 3.0 sets.
