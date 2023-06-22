On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.9%).

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 31 .246 AVG .260 .339 OBP .317 .444 SLG .417 12 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 25/20 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

