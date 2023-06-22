Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | cinch Championships
In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Thursday, Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 19) faces Grigor Dimitrov (No. 26).
In this Round of 16 matchup against Cerundolo (+220), Dimitrov is favored to win with -300 odds.
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information
- Tournament: The cinch Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Francisco Cerundolo
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|57
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights
- Dimitrov defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Cerundolo defeated No. 15-ranked Tommy Paul, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.
- Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Dimitrov has played 23.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.5% of them.
- In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 17.0 games.
- Cerundolo has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Cerundolo has played two matches and averaged 35.5 games per match (33.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that Dimitrov and Cerundolo have played in the last five years.
