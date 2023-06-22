In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on Thursday, Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 19) faces Grigor Dimitrov (No. 26).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Cerundolo (+220), Dimitrov is favored to win with -300 odds.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 75.0% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Francisco Cerundolo -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Dimitrov defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Cerundolo defeated No. 15-ranked Tommy Paul, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Dimitrov has played 23.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.5% of them.

In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 17.0 games.

Cerundolo has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Cerundolo has played two matches and averaged 35.5 games per match (33.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Dimitrov and Cerundolo have played in the last five years.

