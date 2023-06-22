Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .258 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (18 of 27), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 27), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (37.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|.213
|AVG
|.333
|.258
|OBP
|.333
|.393
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Woo (0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.30 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
