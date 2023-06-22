Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.330
|AVG
|.255
|.411
|OBP
|.286
|.538
|SLG
|.372
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|34/3
|7
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7).
