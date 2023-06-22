The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .259 in his past 10 games, with a double and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .220 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Trevino has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has driven home a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .221 AVG .220 .254 OBP .270 .338 SLG .288 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

