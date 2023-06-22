Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Josh Donaldson (.091 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .133 with six home runs and six walks.
- In six of 19 games this season (31.6%), Donaldson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 9% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.098
|AVG
|.211
|.178
|OBP
|.273
|.317
|SLG
|.684
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/4
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Woo (0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 7.30 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
