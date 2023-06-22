Jannik Sinner (No. 9) will face Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Thursday, June 22.

Against the underdog Sonego (+270), Sinner is favored (-375) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 78.9% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Jannik Sinner +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Sonego defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Sinner will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over No. 49-ranked Richard Gasquet in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 58 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sonego has played 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sonego has played an average of 29.1 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Sinner has averaged 24.8 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 69 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 56.9% of the games.

Sinner is averaging 32.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past year.

Sonego and Sinner have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Open Sud de France quarterfinals. Sinner claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 6-2.

Sinner has taken two sets versus Sonego (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Sonego's zero.

Sinner has won 12 games (66.7% win rate) against Sonego, who has secured six games.

In one match between Sonego and Sinner, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

