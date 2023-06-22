Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
Jannik Sinner (No. 9) will face Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Thursday, June 22.
Against the underdog Sonego (+270), Sinner is favored (-375) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Jannik Sinner
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|40.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.8
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights
- Sonego defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Sinner will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over No. 49-ranked Richard Gasquet in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 58 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sonego has played 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.
- In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sonego has played an average of 29.1 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Sinner has averaged 24.8 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 69 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 56.9% of the games.
- Sinner is averaging 32.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past year.
- Sonego and Sinner have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Open Sud de France quarterfinals. Sinner claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 6-2.
- Sinner has taken two sets versus Sonego (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Sonego's zero.
- Sinner has won 12 games (66.7% win rate) against Sonego, who has secured six games.
- In one match between Sonego and Sinner, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
