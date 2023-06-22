In a match slated for Thursday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 70 in rankings) will face Maria Sakkari (No. 8) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.

In this Round of 16 match, Sakkari is the favorite (-250) versus Sasnovich (+190) .

Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Aliaksandra Sasnovich -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

Sakkari is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 60-ranked Alize Cornet in Wednesday's Round of 32.

Sasnovich made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Sakkari has played 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.

On grass, Sakkari has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.

Sasnovich has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.

On grass courts, Sasnovich has played four matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 11.3 games per set.

Sakkari and Sasnovich have not competed against each other since 2015.

