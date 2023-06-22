Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
In a match slated for Thursday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 70 in rankings) will face Maria Sakkari (No. 8) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.
In this Round of 16 match, Sakkari is the favorite (-250) versus Sasnovich (+190) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|55.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Maria Sakkari vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights
- Sakkari is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 60-ranked Alize Cornet in Wednesday's Round of 32.
- Sasnovich made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.
- Sakkari has played 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.
- On grass, Sakkari has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.
- Sasnovich has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.
- On grass courts, Sasnovich has played four matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 11.3 games per set.
- Sakkari and Sasnovich have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.