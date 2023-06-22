Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
Jule Niemeier (No. 120) will face Marketa Vondrousova (No. 53) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open on Thursday, June 22.
Compared to the underdog Niemeier (+220), Vondrousova is the favorite (-300) to get to the quarterfinals.
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Jule Niemeier
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Vondrousova took down No. 35-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, 7-6, 7-5.
- Niemeier took down Ons Jabeur 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Vondrousova has played 26 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.4 games per match.
- Niemeier has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.
- In nine matches on grass in the past year, Niemeier has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.
- Vondrousova and Niemeier have not competed against each other since 2015.
