Jule Niemeier (No. 120) will face Marketa Vondrousova (No. 53) in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open on Thursday, June 22.

Compared to the underdog Niemeier (+220), Vondrousova is the favorite (-300) to get to the quarterfinals.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 75.0% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Jule Niemeier -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Vondrousova took down No. 35-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, 7-6, 7-5.

Niemeier took down Ons Jabeur 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Vondrousova has played 26 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.4 games per match.

Niemeier has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.

In nine matches on grass in the past year, Niemeier has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.

Vondrousova and Niemeier have not competed against each other since 2015.

