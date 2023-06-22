Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Twins.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In five games this year (23.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.372
|AVG
|.182
|.378
|OBP
|.280
|.465
|SLG
|.182
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ryan (7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
