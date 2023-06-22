The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Twins.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In five games this year (23.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
.372 AVG .182
.378 OBP .280
.465 SLG .182
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 2/3
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Ryan (7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
