At the moment the New England Patriots are 16th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game offensively last year (26th in NFL), and it surrendered 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots posted a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon delivered 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1400 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +6600 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +6600 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +5000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

Odds are current as of June 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.