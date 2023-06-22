In the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday, Emina Bektas (ranked No. 150) takes on Rebecca Marino (No. 90).

With -155 odds, Bektas is favored over Marino (+120) in this matchup.

Rebecca Marino vs. Emina Bektas Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Rebecca Marino vs. Emina Bektas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emina Bektas has a 60.8% chance to win.

Rebecca Marino Emina Bektas +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Rebecca Marino vs. Emina Bektas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Marino took down Xiyu Wang 7-6, 5-7, 6-3.

Bektas took down Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Marino has played 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.1 games per match.

Marino has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 28.0 games per match.

Bektas has played 15 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 53.3% of those games.

In 11 matches on grass courts in the past year, Bektas has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 56.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Marino and Bektas have not matched up on the court.

