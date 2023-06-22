Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) facing off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-4) to the mound, while Justin Garza (0-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Red Sox
|Twins vs Red Sox Odds
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (386 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|W 9-3
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.