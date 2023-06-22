Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) facing off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-4) to the mound, while Justin Garza (0-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (386 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule