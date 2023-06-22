Oddsmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 24 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (86 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .303/.374/.468 so far this season.

Verdugo hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with five doubles, two triples, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Correa has 53 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He has a slash line of .215/.297/.402 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 43 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .210/.312/.429 so far this year.

Buxton takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.