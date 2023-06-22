Sorana Cirstea (No. 38 ranking) will meet Magdalena Frech (No. 72) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday, June 22.

With -210 odds, Cirstea is favored over Frech (+160) in this match.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Sorana Cirstea vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 67.7% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Magdalena Frech -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Sorana Cirstea vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

Cirstea is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory over No. 61-ranked Ana Bogdan in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Frech will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-1 win over Barbora Strycova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Cirstea has played 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.6 games per match.

In her two matches on grass over the past year, Cirstea has played an average of 27.0 games.

In her 49 matches in the past year across all court types, Frech is averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Frech is averaging 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Cirstea and Frech have not matched up on the court.

