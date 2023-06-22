Sun vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Connecticut Sun (10-3), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (4-8).
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-4.5)
|158.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Sun (-4.5)
|158.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Sun (-5.5)
|159.5
|-220
|+170
Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx are 5-6-0 ATS this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- So far this season, eight out of the Sun's 12 games have hit the over.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 12 times this season.
