No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will face No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz in the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 16 on Thursday, June 22.

Hurkacz carries -210 odds to earn a win against Griekspoor (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 67.7% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Hubert Hurkacz +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

Griekspoor advanced past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Hurkacz reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Griekspoor has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Griekspoor has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.4 games per match (27.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.8% of games.

Hurkacz has averaged 30.8 games per match (27.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.6% of the games.

Hurkacz is averaging 34.8 games per match (27.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past year.

On May 31, 2023, Griekspoor and Hurkacz played in the French Open Round of 64. Hurkacz came out on top 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Hurkacz and Griekspoor have played five total sets, with Hurkacz claiming three of them and Griekspoor two.

Hurkacz has the edge in 57 total games against Griekspoor, winning 30 of them.

In their one match against each other, Griekspoor and Hurkacz are averaging 57.0 games and 5.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.