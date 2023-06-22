Triston Casas -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Casas is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Casas has gotten a hit in 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (18 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%).

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .216 AVG .220 .352 OBP .315 .353 SLG .431 9 XBH 11 2 HR 6 12 RBI 13 31/22 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings