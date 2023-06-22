Triston Casas -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Casas is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (16.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (18 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 32
.216 AVG .220
.352 OBP .315
.353 SLG .431
9 XBH 11
2 HR 6
12 RBI 13
31/22 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
