Venus Williams will take on Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday, June 22.

Ostapenko is the favorite (-750) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Williams, who is +475.

Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 22

Thursday, June 22 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 88.2% chance to win.

Venus Williams Jelena Ostapenko +475 Odds to Win Match -750 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +275 17.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.2% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 35.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.8

Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Williams defeated Camila Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Ostapenko will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 49-ranked Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Williams has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.9 games per match.

In her two matches on grass over the past year, Williams has played an average of 33.0 games.

Ostapenko has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.2% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Ostapenko has played nine matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Williams and Ostapenko have not met on the court.

