Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
Venus Williams will take on Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday, June 22.
Ostapenko is the favorite (-750) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Williams, who is +475.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 22
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Venus Williams
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+475
|Odds to Win Match
|-750
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+275
|17.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|88.2%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|26.7%
|35.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Venus Williams vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Williams defeated Camila Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
- Ostapenko will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 49-ranked Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Williams has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.9 games per match.
- In her two matches on grass over the past year, Williams has played an average of 33.0 games.
- Ostapenko has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.2% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Ostapenko has played nine matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Williams and Ostapenko have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.