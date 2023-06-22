Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (41-33) taking on the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners and Domingo German (4-4) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Yankees
|Mariners vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Yankees have won in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, New York has come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (329 total runs).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 15-5
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kaleb Ort
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Brayan Bello
|June 20
|Mariners
|W 3-1
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.