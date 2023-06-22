Gleyber Torres will lead the New York Yankees into a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 110 home runs.

Fueled by 217 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 329 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York has the third-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.218 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in two innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

German has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Kaleb Ort 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Clarke Schmidt Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears

