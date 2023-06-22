Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on June 22, 2023
Player props are listed for Gleyber Torres and Julio Rodriguez, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Domingo Germán Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Germán Stats
- The Yankees will send Domingo German (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- German has made nine starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Germán Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|2.0
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a .253/.329/.431 slash line so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits).
- He's slashed .266/.344/.436 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .239/.302/.419 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has 76 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .274/.344/.415 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
