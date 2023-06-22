The New York Yankees (41-33) will look for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll against the Seattle Mariners (35-37) on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Billy McKinney is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners and Domingo German (4-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 7.30 ERA) vs German - NYY (4-4, 4.30 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.30 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.

German is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

German is trying to secure his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Domingo Germán vs. Mariners

He will take the mound against a Mariners offense that ranks last in the league with 542 total hits (on a .226 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .377 (25th in the league) with 77 total home runs (21st in MLB action).

German has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will send Woo (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 23-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 7.30 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .275.

