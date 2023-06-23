On Friday, Alex de Minaur (No. 18 in the world) takes on Adrian Mannarino (No. 46) in the quarterfinals of the cinch Championships.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Mannarino (+145), de Minaur is favored with -190 odds.

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 65.5% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Adrian Mannarino -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 55.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.3

Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

de Minaur is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 107-ranked Diego Schwartzman in Thursday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Mannarino took home the victory against No. 8-ranked Taylor Fritz, winning 6-4, 7-6.

de Minaur has played 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

de Minaur has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 34.0 games per match (28.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Mannarino has competed in 55 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.4% of the games. He averages 24.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On grass courts, Mannarino has played six matches and averaged 31.5 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, de Minaur owns a 2-1 record versus Mannarino. Their most recent meeting, at the Australian Open on January 19, 2023, was taken by de Minaur 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In nine total sets against one another, de Minaur has taken five, while Mannarino has secured four.

de Minaur and Mannarino have squared off in 82 total games, and de Minaur has won more often, capturing 44 of them.

de Minaur and Mannarino have faced off three times, averaging 27.3 games and 3.0 sets per match.

